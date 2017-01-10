The Cinema Audio Society has announced the nominees for the 53rd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2016 in seven categories.

In the Motion Picture Live Action category, the nominees are Doctor Strange, La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Sully. Meanwhile, in the Animated category are Finding Dory, Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, The Secret Life of Pets and Zootopia.

On the TV side in the hourlong cateogory nominees are freshmen Stranger Things and Westworld facing off against Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones and Mr. Robot.

“We are blessed this year with a rich portfolio of Cinema Audio art applied. As the creative contributions of sound mixing to modern filmmaking becomes more obvious to the world at large, these productions truly represent the talents of our community,” said Mark Ulano, CAS President. “We are proud to congratulate all our well deserving nominees for their stellar work. We also have the good news of announcing for the first time nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for a Motion Picture Documentary.”

Final balloting will open online Wednesday January 25th and ends Sunday, February 12th. The awards will be presented at a sealed envelope dinner on February 18th in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. During the awards the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, will be presented to Production Mixer John Pritchett, CAS and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to Jon Favreau.

Here is the complete list of the 53rd CAS Awards nominees:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Doctor Strange

Production Mixer – John Midgley, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Johnson

Re-recording Mixer –Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Hacksaw Ridge

Production Mixer – Peter Grace

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Wright

Re-recording Mixer – Robert Mackenzie

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Diego Ruiz

Foley Mixer – Alex Francis

La La Land

Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – James Ashwill

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

ADR Mixer – Nick Cray

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

Sully

Production Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia

Re-recording Mixer – John Reitz

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Bobby Fernandez

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – James Ashwill



MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Finding Dory

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Kubo and the Two Strings

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Chau

Re-recording Mixer – Tim LeBlanc

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Moana

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

The Secret Life of Pets

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Accord

Scoring Mixer – Frank Wolf

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

Zootopia

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

13th

Re-recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins

Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words

Re-recording Mixer – Mark Fragstein

Re-recording Mixer – Marvin Keil

Re-recording Mixer – Armelle Mahé

Gleason

Re-recording Mixer – Mark A. Rozett, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – James Scullion

O.J.: Made in America

Re-recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Di Stefano

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horne

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole

Production Mixer – John J. Thomson

Re-recording Mixer – Pete Elia, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Roache, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Production Mixer – Adrian Bell

Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Production Mixer – John Mooney, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargoroff

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS

Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt

The Night Manager: Episode 1

Production Mixer –Aitor Berenguer

Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Production Mixer – John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CA

S ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer –John Guentner

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Better Call Saul: Klick

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

ADR Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

Mr. Robot: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx

Production Mixer – William Sarokin, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS

ADR Mixer – Beaux Nyguard

Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

Stranger Things: Episode 7 “The Bath Tub”

Production Mixer – Chris Durfy, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett

Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer – John Guentner

Westworld: The Original

Production Mixer – John Pritchett, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Keith Rogers, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Scott Weber

ADR Mixer – Mark Kondracki

Foley Mixer – Geordy Sincavage

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

blackish: God

Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple

Modern Family: The Storm

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS

Silicon Valley: Daily Active Users

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

Transparent: Exciting and New

Production Mixer – Sam Hamer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’addario

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Gegan

Veep: Congressional Ball

Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Hanoi)

Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS

Deadliest Catch: The Widowmaker (Part 1)

Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS

Grease Live!

Production Mixer – J. Mark King

Music Mixer – Bill Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Mungula

Mars: Novo Mundo

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett, CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to

Educate Girls Around the World

Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Cutler