The Cinema Audio Society has announced the nominees for the 53rd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2016 in seven categories.
In the Motion Picture Live Action category, the nominees are Doctor Strange, La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Sully. Meanwhile, in the Animated category are Finding Dory, Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, The Secret Life of Pets and Zootopia.
On the TV side in the hourlong cateogory nominees are freshmen Stranger Things and Westworld facing off against Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones and Mr. Robot.
“We are blessed this year with a rich portfolio of Cinema Audio art applied. As the creative contributions of sound mixing to modern filmmaking becomes more obvious to the world at large, these productions truly represent the talents of our community,” said Mark Ulano, CAS President. “We are proud to congratulate all our well deserving nominees for their stellar work. We also have the good news of announcing for the first time nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for a Motion Picture Documentary.”
Final balloting will open online Wednesday January 25th and ends Sunday, February 12th. The awards will be presented at a sealed envelope dinner on February 18th in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. During the awards the highest honor of the CAS, the CAS Career Achievement Award, will be presented to Production Mixer John Pritchett, CAS and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be given to Jon Favreau.
Here is the complete list of the 53rd CAS Awards nominees:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Doctor Strange
Production Mixer – John Midgley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Johnson
Re-recording Mixer –Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Hacksaw Ridge
Production Mixer – Peter Grace
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Wright
Re-recording Mixer – Robert Mackenzie
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Diego Ruiz
Foley Mixer – Alex Francis
La La Land
Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – James Ashwill
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
ADR Mixer – Nick Cray
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
Sully
Production Mixer – Jose Antonio Garcia
Re-recording Mixer – John Reitz
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Bobby Fernandez
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – James Ashwill
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Finding Dory
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Kubo and the Two Strings
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Chau
Re-recording Mixer – Tim LeBlanc
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Moana
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
The Secret Life of Pets
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Accord
Scoring Mixer – Frank Wolf
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
Zootopia
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
13th
Re-recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins
Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words
Re-recording Mixer – Mark Fragstein
Re-recording Mixer – Marvin Keil
Re-recording Mixer – Armelle Mahé
Gleason
Re-recording Mixer – Mark A. Rozett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – James Scullion
O.J.: Made in America
Re-recording Mixer – Keith Hodne
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Di Stefano
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horne
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole
Production Mixer – John J. Thomson
Re-recording Mixer – Pete Elia, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Roache, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Production Mixer – Adrian Bell
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Production Mixer – John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargoroff
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt
The Night Manager: Episode 1
Production Mixer –Aitor Berenguer
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Production Mixer – John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CA
S ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer –John Guentner
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Better Call Saul: Klick
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
ADR Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
Mr. Robot: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx
Production Mixer – William Sarokin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
ADR Mixer – Beaux Nyguard
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
Stranger Things: Episode 7 “The Bath Tub”
Production Mixer – Chris Durfy, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer – John Guentner
Westworld: The Original
Production Mixer – John Pritchett, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Keith Rogers, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Scott Weber
ADR Mixer – Mark Kondracki
Foley Mixer – Geordy Sincavage
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
blackish: God
Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple
Modern Family: The Storm
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
Silicon Valley: Daily Active Users
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
Transparent: Exciting and New
Production Mixer – Sam Hamer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’addario
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Gegan
Veep: Congressional Ball
Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Hanoi)
Re-Recording Mixer — Benny Mouthon, CAS
Deadliest Catch: The Widowmaker (Part 1)
Re-Recording Mixer — Bob Bronow, CAS
Grease Live!
Production Mixer – J. Mark King
Music Mixer – Bill Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Mungula
Mars: Novo Mundo
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett, CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to
Educate Girls Around the World
Re-Recording Mixer – Rich Cutler
No Comments