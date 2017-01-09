EXCLUSIVE: Oooh La La! Following a clean sweep for Lionsgate’s La La Land at the Golden Globes last night, the musical romancer from Damien Chazelle are finding its ticket sales popping as the studio will roll out into over 100 Imax screens on Friday as part of its nationwide expansion into about 1,800 to 2,000 theaters in the U.S. According to Fandango, the picture has topped ticket sales for the first time today above all other pictures in the marketplace since it opened four weeks ago. Not surprisingly, the film’s soundtrack has climbed to No. 1 on both iTunes and Amazon as Lionsgate seems to be catching lighting in a bottle.

This coming weekend is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday which bodes well for moviegoing. Lionsgate has its hands full — a high-class problem — booking both La La Land and another critically acclaimed film, Patriots Day which is going wide.

La La Land, which began its rollout on Dec. 9 in limited release before going wider on Dec. 16, soon became the highest-grossing limited/prestige release of 2016. The film expanded to double its previous screen count this weekend (to 1,515 sites) to bring its gross up to $51.7M through this weekend.

It will enjoy at least a week’s run on Imax before Paramount’s Vin Diesel-starring actioner xXx: The Return of Xander Cage takes hold of the big screens.

Imax will continue to play Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the majority of its theaters, but 100 to maybe 150 locations will now be dedicated to La La Land. The decision to do so was made awhile ago and it appears to be a fortuitous idea, given that La La Land won Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Score, Song and Screenplay at hte Globes last night.

Rogue One has been playing for the past four weeks and has been Imax’s longest playing release over the last 12 months. Rogue One has done well per screen. The film, which has collected a worldwide total of $914.1M after four weeks in release, was toppled from its No. 1 perch domestically this past weekend by Fox’s drama Hidden Figures.

Not all movies are made for the Imax screens and there was a concern as to how La La Land would do in the transfer. Prior to the decision being made, all involved did a test to see if the images and sound would transfer over. Since it was filmed in Cinemascope, it worked and flawlessly.

After xXx‘s run don’t be surprised to see both Rogue One and La La Land to pop back into Imax theaters as we heard that is a real possibility. That would put it onto those screens Superbowl weekend, Feb. 5.

Internationally, La La Land opened in December in Imax theaters in South Korea and did a big $20K per screen. The film will continue rolling out in other international territories on Imax over the next several months.