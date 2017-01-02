UPDATE with list of winners: Lionsgate’s La La Land has won the Best Movie of the Year award at the Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival in Italy. The musical drama directed by Damien Chazelle took six total awards during the fest, including today for Best Actress Emma Stone. The pic also nabbed Best Ensemble Cast, Best Photography for Linus Sandgren, Best Score for Justin Hurwitz and Best Song for “City of Stars.”

The Weinstein Company’s Lion took five honors, including the Humanitarian Award. Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman won supporting actor and actress, respectively, and Saroo Brierley and Luke Davies won for their adapted screenplay from Brierley’s book. Sia’s song “Never Give Up” took the Capri Peace Award.

Earlier today, sources told Deadline both movies were running neck-and-neck for the most prizes at the fest, which has been trickling out winners over the holiday frame. Both crowd-pleasers, La La Land and Lion have been close before: The former won the People’s Choice Award in Toronto in September, and Lion was the runner-up.

Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge from Lionsgate also had five awards at the Capri fest.

Here’s the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

La La Land

BEST DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge

BEST COMEDY

Florence Foster Jenkins

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Lion

BEST ACTOR

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Michael Keaton, The Founder

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, La La Land

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dev Patel, Lion

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nicole Kidman, Lion

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

La La Land

BEST DIRECTOR

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

BEST PRODUCER

Bill Mechanic, Hacksaw Ridge

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire At Sea

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Moana

BEST SCRIPT

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Saroo Brierley and Luke Davies, Lion

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

BEST SCORE

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

BEST SONG

“City Of Stars,” La La Land

CAPRI PEACE AWARD

“Never Give Up,” Lion

BEST EDITOR

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

BEST SET DESIGN & DECORATIONS

Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo, Silence

BEST EUROPEAN MOVIE 2016

Fire At Sea (Italy)

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Stephen Frears, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST TV SERIES 2016

Medici: Masters Of Florence (Italy)



