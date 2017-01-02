UPDATE with list of winners: Lionsgate’s La La Land has won the Best Movie of the Year award at the Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival in Italy. The musical drama directed by Damien Chazelle took six total awards during the fest, including today for Best Actress Emma Stone. The pic also nabbed Best Ensemble Cast, Best Photography for Linus Sandgren, Best Score for Justin Hurwitz and Best Song for “City of Stars.”
The Weinstein Company’s Lion took five honors, including the Humanitarian Award. Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman won supporting actor and actress, respectively, and Saroo Brierley and Luke Davies won for their adapted screenplay from Brierley’s book. Sia’s song “Never Give Up” took the Capri Peace Award.
Earlier today, sources told Deadline both movies were running neck-and-neck for the most prizes at the fest, which has been trickling out winners over the holiday frame. Both crowd-pleasers, La La Land and Lion have been close before: The former won the People’s Choice Award in Toronto in September, and Lion was the runner-up.
Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge from Lionsgate also had five awards at the Capri fest.
Here’s the full list of winners:
BEST PICTURE
La La Land
BEST DRAMA
Hacksaw Ridge
BEST COMEDY
Florence Foster Jenkins
HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Lion
BEST ACTOR
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Michael Keaton, The Founder
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, La La Land
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Dev Patel, Lion
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nicole Kidman, Lion
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
La La Land
BEST DIRECTOR
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
BEST PRODUCER
Bill Mechanic, Hacksaw Ridge
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire At Sea
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Moana
BEST SCRIPT
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Saroo Brierley and Luke Davies, Lion
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
BEST SCORE
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
BEST SONG
“City Of Stars,” La La Land
CAPRI PEACE AWARD
“Never Give Up,” Lion
BEST EDITOR
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
BEST SET DESIGN & DECORATIONS
Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo, Silence
BEST EUROPEAN MOVIE 2016
Fire At Sea (Italy)
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Stephen Frears, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST TV SERIES 2016
Medici: Masters Of Florence (Italy)
