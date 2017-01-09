Lionsgate’s musical La La Land has swept the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories at the Golden Globes tonight as the movie continued its run through awards season. It had a leading seven nominations going into the night.

La La Land‘s Justin Hurwitz won the Best Score category against Nicholas Britell’s Moonlight, Johan Johannsson’s Arrival, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka’s Lion and Hans Zimmer, Pharell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch’s Hidden Figures.

“City Of Stars,” the pic’s big number as the love story between Ryan Gosling’s Sebastian and Emma Stone’s Mia evolves from one big set piece musical number to the next. The movie even inspired the Globes’ cold opening, when host Jimmy Fallon led a traffic-jammed red carpet arrival road (foreshadowing the Globes results, maybe?).

Hurwitz also wrote the music for the song, with lyrics from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who said of the award onstage “this is for music theater nerds everywhere.” It was part of a loaded category that included Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from Trolls which was everywhere in 2016 and was the most downloaded song of the year.

Also in the Best Song mix: Stevie Wonder’s “Faith” from Sing, “Gold” from Gold and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney/Pixar’s Moana.