It is being showered with awards, nominations, praise, boxoffice success and all kinds of cool things, but when they came to our big awards season event, The Contenders Presented By Deadline , in early November La La Land was just getting started despite having already been on the fall festival circuit. In front of a packed DGA Theatre filled with Oscar and other key Guild voters director Damien Chazelle,

composer Justin Hurwitz, and co-stars Emma Stone and John Legend explained just what the inspiration was for this hommage to golden era musicals that at the same time is a very contemporary one. Chazelle says he used all the good will he could engender from Whiplash to get this true dream project made. Hurwitz talks about the process of creating each note of the score and songs , written with the uber hot songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Stone says her Broadway run in Cabaret richly prepared her to take on a role that required so much singing and dancing, and also talks about relating to her character, a struggling actress with dreams in Hollywood. Legend discusses his acting debut and his own musical contribution to the film with the song, “Start A Fire” . With La La Land all of them have indeed started a fire , and perhaps a new wave of movie musicals. To watch my conversation with them just click on the link above.