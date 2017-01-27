With majors like France and Italy opening this weekend, plus strong holds in the UK and a Lionsgate record in Korea, Oscar-nominations leader La La Land is set to twirl its way past the $100M international box office mark this weekend. Domestic is also headed across the century threshold.

Overseas, La La should do about $18M this frame, which would push the cume to $110M through Sunday. Domestically, it should be at $105M on Sunday for $215M in the worldwide songbook.

The international rollout continues, but already Damien Chazelle’s contemporary love letter to old Hollywood musicals is the top-grossing film ever for Lionsgate in Korea. There, it has grossed $22M, besting the studio’s Now You See Me 2 ($21.7M).

In the UK, the Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling-starrer was at $21M through Wednesday after two frames at No. 1. It could slip down this weekend with the arrival of Sing and T2: Trainspotting.

The movie kicked up its heels in France on Wednesday at No. 1. It was the biggest opening day of any musical released in the past 40 years save High School Musical 3. While doing press on the Golden Globes red carpet, Chazelle, whose father is French, charmed his way into local hearts speaking with Canal Plus in the language of Molière. The film also pays homage to such French classics as The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg and Les Demoiselles De Rochefort. Belgium is also at No. 1 in its opening and Spain has retained the No. 1 position this week.

Italy bows today on 300 screens. La La has particular familiarity in that market given it was the opening number at the Venice Film Festival in late August where it received a rapturous response. Also coming up this frame is Sweden on 150 screens.

In other cumes, Brazil is at $2.9M through Wednesday and is boosting screen count this session.

Mexico bows next frame coming off of strong previews. And, on (Western) Valentine’s Day, February 14, China will get a look in on the romantic film that scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations this week. Chazelle was in China with Gosling on the day of those nominations. TIK Films, the subsidiary of Chinese broadcasting giant Hunan Broadcast Intermediary, put in 25% of the budget on La La.