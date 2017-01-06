EXCLUSIVE: Kristine Froseth has joined the cast of Black Label Media’s modern Cyrano de Bergerac take Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, co-starring as a Beverly Hills high school queen of mean opposite Stranger Things‘ Shannon Purser, who was set in her role yesterday.

Purser plays Sierra, who is smart, intelligent, witty and creative but not exactly beautiful according to Beverly Hills high school standards. When she starts texting a cute guy who has no idea that she’s on the other end, Sierra realizes she’ll need the help of the beautiful and popular cheerleader Veronica (Froseth) if she wants any chance of keeping his interest. The two form an unlikely friendship, though lies can only last so long. RJ Cyler is also in the cast.

Lindsey Beer (Barbie, The Kingkiller Chronicle) wrote the screenplay and Ian Samuels is directing. Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Trent Luckinbull and Thad Luckinbill are producing.

Froseth, who plays the female lead in TNT’s vampire drama pilot Let the Right One In, is up next in Danny Strong’s Rebel In The Rye, which premieres this month at Sundance. She also stars opposite Logan Miller in Blumhouse’s Prey.

She is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.