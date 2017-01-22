Kristen Stewart, whose short film and directorial debut Come Swim is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, will host the February 4 installment of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The musical guest will be Alessia Cara.

The Twilight actress’ hosting gig was announced in an on-air promo during tonight’s episode hosted by Aziz Ansari. On January 28 NBC will air a repeat of the November 19 episode hosted by Kristen Wiig with musical guest The xx.