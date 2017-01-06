EXCLUSIVE: AMC is developing On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a 1990s-set one-hour dark comedy series, which has Kirsten Dunst attached to star and executive produce. The project, to be directed by The Lobster helmer Yorgos Lanthimos, hails from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, Sony’s TriStar Television and AMC Studios.

Written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky based on a spec script they wrote, On Becoming a God in Central Florida is a darkly comedic story about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream in the early 1990s. Recently widowed and left with nothing, minimum-wage Orlando water park employee Krystal Gill (Dunst) lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place.

Funke, Lutsky, Dunst and Lanthimos executive produce alongside Oscar winners Clooney and Heslov (Argo) through Smokehouse Pictures. The project, in early development, will be overseen by Sarah Shepard for Smokehouse.

Spider-Man alumna Dunst recently starred in the second season of FX’s limited series Fargo, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

