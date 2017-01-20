Kinetic Content has promoted Karrie Wolfe and Katie Griffin to Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Development & Programming, from their previous SVP roles. In addition, Wolfe and Griffin have promoted Katie Zakula to be Director of Development and Scott Whelan to be Coordinator. They also supervise and have bulked up the in-house development casting and development production team.

Since 2014, Wolfe and Griffin have led the development of a robust slate, including Married at First Sight and Seven Year Switch, both of which have performed well both domestically and internationally. Wolfe and Griffin also developed the successful Little Women series, which includes Little Women LA, Little Women Atlanta, Little Women New York and Little Women Dallas.

Wolfe and Griffin report to Kinetic Content founder and CEO Chris Coelen, who says: “Karrie and Katie have proven themselves to be amongst the best development minds in the business, and I am proud to reward and invest in their leadership of this crucial area.”

Kinetic, backed by Red Arrow Entertainment Group, has produced shows in multiple genres for a variety of networks including Anthony Bourdain starrer The Taste, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, and My Diet Is Better Than Yours. Kinetic series premiering this year include Man vs. Master, Married at First Sight: Second Chances and Kiss Bang Love.