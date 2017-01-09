Seventeen people have been arrested in France in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West. One of the suspects, according to police officials in French newspaper Le Monde, is aged 72 while the rest are believed to be mostly in their 50s. Reality TV star Kardashian West was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint during the heist in Paris in October, which saw her lose around $10.5M worth of jewellery. Since then, she has largely retreated from the public eye. French police said that traces of DNA at the scene led to the arrests and one of the samples “matched an individual known to police for robbery and criminal offences.” The individuals were detained in early Monday morning raids in Paris, Normandy and the French Riviera.

Endemol Shine Group has appointed James Hayr as Head of Sales within the Commercial Partnerships team. In the newly-created role, Hayr will be responsible for including the group’s branded content and content marketing strategy across the growing digital and commercial areas of the business. He will take on brand relations responsibilities within Commercial Partnerships, working closely with completmentary divisions and specialisms both globally and within territories. He will report to Endemol Shine’s Director of Commercial and Strategy Wim Ponnet. Hayr joins from AOL where he was Head of Branded Content and he’s previously had stints at EMAP (Bauer), Condé Nast and Microsoft MSA.

AMC

AMC Networks International is expanding its Balkans footprint after forging a partnership with prominent local telecoms company United Group. The deal will see AMC reach nearly one million new homes in the region, doubling its existing coverage there. Under the agreement, AMC’s premium channel, which includes shows such as The Walking Dead, Humans and Into The Badlands, will now be available in the basic cable package of Serbia Broadband in Serbia as well as being offered to Total TV subscribers in Serbia, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Slovenia. Additionally, AMC’s children’s channel Minimax will also be carried into new households in Bosnia.