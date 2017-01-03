Ellen DeGeneres announced via Twitter that she has uninvited gospel singer Kim Burrell from performing on her daytime talk show after video began circulating online of an anti-gay sermon Burrell delivered at a Houston, TX church.

Burrell had been scheduled to sing “I See A Victory” from the Hidden Figures soundtrack with Pharrell Williams, on DeGeneres’ show this Thursday; Williams instead will perform solo.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

In a recent sermon at Liberty Fellowship Church International, Burrell, who is a pastor there, said that “perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.” Video of the sermon also triggered quick response from Williams, who said, via Instagram: “I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”

Two of the film’s stars, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, also condemned Burrell’s sermon message.

“I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community,” said Monae, who also is scheduled to appear on DeGeneres’ Thursday broadcast. “I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus’ assistant, picking and choosing what “sins” are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can’t afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity,” she said in a statement.