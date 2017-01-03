Ellen DeGeneres announced via Twitter that she has uninvited gospel singer Kim Burrell from performing on her daytime talk show after video began circulating online of an anti-gay sermon Burrell delivered at a Houston, TX church.
Burrell had been scheduled to sing “I See A Victory” from the Hidden Figures soundtrack with Pharrell Williams, on DeGeneres’ show this Thursday; Williams instead will perform solo.
In a recent sermon at Liberty Fellowship Church International, Burrell, who is a pastor there, said that “perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.” Video of the sermon also triggered quick response from Williams, who said, via Instagram: “I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”
Two of the film’s stars, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, also condemned Burrell’s sermon message.
“I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community,” said Monae, who also is scheduled to appear on DeGeneres’ Thursday broadcast. “I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus’ assistant, picking and choosing what “sins” are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can’t afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity,” she said in a statement.
Seriously, this woman has an oversized sense of self. Does this humble her or radicalize her further–that’s a question for our times.
Or you could accept that people have different views than you.
Agree with the Godless or suffer their faux rage. I’m glad Kim stood up for her beliefs.
How about “Agree with the Godless or they won’t give you a pulpit.”
Proudly stated. No matter how homophobic it is, she “stood up” for her beliefs. I’m glad she lost that Ellen publicity and don’t mind at all when a bigot lets the rest of us know what they are. Thanks Kim for letting us know the content of your character.
As we cannot inquire of god herself, all god talk is self-referential. So if you wanna hate on LGTBQ folks, that’s your hate, and your hate alone.
Be a happy, accepting, inclusive person (like Jesus purportedly was) or suffer vile hate spewing. Kim’s beliefs are bullsh!t.
Nothing wrong with agreeing or disagreeing with anyone, but choose your “words” carefully. Even Jesus disagreed with some, but he chose to use words of Love and Kindness to do it.
We should all be proud of Ellen, Pharell, and every other individual who is confident enough in their purpose, to denounce Kim Burrell’s hateful speech. There’s enough division permeating our global family. If we don’t stand together this will never end.
We all need to ask ourselves — When is the religious sanctioned hate going to end? Feeling that you ‘know’ God, doesn’t *make* you God.
Thank you Ellen, Pharrell, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monar for having the courage to say….NO, what you’ve said is NOT okay.
How could Ellen have her on after that? Kim is at fault here. She doesn’t see gay people as people. History repeats. Eventually she’ll get it.