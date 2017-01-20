EXCLUSIVE: Here is a clip from the Sundance pic Killing Ground, from writer/director Damien Power in his feature film debut. The modern thriller about a young couple’s camping trip that turns frightening will premiere tonight in the Midnight section of the festival.

Set in Australia, the film center on Ian and Samantha, who arrive at an isolated campsite to find an SUV and a tent but no sign of the occupants. As night falls and the campers fail to return, Ian and Sam grow increasingly uneasy. The discovery of a distressed child wandering in the woods unleashes a terrifying chain of events that will test them to breaking point.

Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer and Aaron Glenane star in the film which was produced by Joe Weatherstone and Lisa Shaunessy.

Peep the clip above.