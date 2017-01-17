Fullscreen has given the greenlight to H8TERS, an original series starring digital comedy’s Kian Lawley and Jc Caylen, with a 10-episode order. The new comedy pokes fun at internet celebrity and Millennial culture.

Produced by Astronauts Wanted (a joint venture between former MTV Networks Chairperson/CEO Judy McGrath and Sony Music Entertainment), H8TERS is written by Cody Lutz and Max Levine and expected to premiere in early 2017. The shot-in-L.A. series will be available exclusively on Fullscreen, the commercial-free subscription service available via iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Chromecast and online at Fullscreen.com.

“Kian and Jc have such a talent for parodying these characters and this world, the show is just one huge vehicle to let that talent run riot,” said Nick Shore, Chief Creative Strategist, Astronauts Wanted.

The two performers’ YouTube channel KianandJc has more than 2 million subscribers. Lawley (above, left) recently starred alongside Bella Thorne and Alex Neustaedter in Shovel Buddies and co-stars with Zoey Deutch in Before I Fall in theaters March 2017. Caylen (above, right) stars in the AwesomenessTV series [email protected] and co-authored Don’t Try This At Home (Harper Collins).

The H8TERS follows Lawley and Caylen in “heightened” versions of themselves as well as their own biggest haters, Frank and Zweeb, video game store employees obsessed with taking down the social media stars.

“Fullscreen has had many years of collaboration with Kian and Jc and this series is a hilarious evolution of their creative voices,” said Scott Reich, Senior Vice President of Programming, Fullscreen.

Lawley and Caylen will exec produce, along with Lutz and Levine, who previously adapted the book Ship It Holla Ballas! for Paramount Pictures with Fake Empire producing. For Astronauts Wanted, executive producers are McGrath, Nick Shore and Kim Rosen.