History has greenlighted a special that features Kevin Hart talking about lesser-known but important stories from black history. He will star in and executive produce Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History, a two-hour special from Hartbeat Productions and Comedy Dynamics.

The show begins as Hart finds his daughter upset after watching the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave believing that black history appears to only be about slavery and oppression. This prompts Hart to begin educating her through scripted re-enactments about fascinating historical figures that people may not have heard about before such as: Matthew Henson, the first person to go to the North Pole, but did not receive the credit; Robert Smalls, a former slave who led a revolt on a Confederate warship and pretended to be the captain to evade capture; Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut and Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who courageously mailed himself to a free state in a box.

“I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now,” Hart said. “We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit too.”

Hart and Dave Becky are executive producers for Hartbeat Productions. Brian Volk-Weiss, Tom Stern and Cisco Henson are Eps for Comedy Dynamics. Created by Volk-Weiss. Tim Healy, Stephen Mintz and Russ McCarroll are executive producers for History.