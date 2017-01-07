CBS has ordered extra episodes from all three of its freshman comedies. Kevin Can Wait, which already had a full-season 22-episode order, will produce a total of 24 episodes after a pickup of two more half-hours. The network also has ordered an additional three episodes each of The Great Indoors and Man With A Plan. Both previously had received partial back orders for 18-episode seasons; now each will produce a full-season 22-episode first season.

The additional pickups indicate increased confidence by CBS in The Great Indoors and Man With a Plan, which had been so-so ratings performers early on. Last night’s episode of The Great Indoors delivered its largest Live+ same day audience, with 9.67 million viewers, and its highest adult 18-49 rating (1.9), since its premiere.

All three freshman comedies are owned or co-owned by CBS. Of the network’s returning series with full-season orders, none of which is owned by CBS, only flagship The Big Bang Theory has a supersized season of 24 episodes.

Kevin Can Wait, which originally aired behind The Big Bang Theory on Monday, is CBS’ No. 1 new comedy in viewers, averaging 10.16 million and 2.5 in adults 18-49 and 3.5 in adults 25-54. The Great Indoors, which follows The Big Bang on Thursday, is the No. 2 new comedy, averaging 8.76 million viewers and a 1.9 in adults 18-49. Man With A Plan, which airs behind Kevin Can Wait on Monday is averaging 7.35 million viewers and 1.6 in adults 18-49.

The Great Indoors stars Joel McHale, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Susannah Fielding, Chris Williams, Christine Ko, Shaun Brown and Stephen Fry. Mike Gibbons, Chris Harris and Andy Ackerman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios. Kevin Can Wait stars Kevin James, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine and Leonard Earl Howze. Kevin James, Rob Long, Rock Reuben, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan and Steve Mosko are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television. Man With a Plan stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Diana Maria Riva, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann and Hala Finley. Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.