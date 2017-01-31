Katie McAleese has joined Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions as Creative Director. Previously an executive producer at BBC Wales Drama and Creative Director for BBC Drama Production, McAleese will develop and produce original British dramas, taking an active role in Big Light’s future co-productions and pursuing opportunities for UK writers in the global marketplace. London- and Paris-based Big Light is growing its drama output. Credits include The Man In The High Castle for Amazon, Medici: Masters Of Florence for Rai1 and Netflix, and Ransom for CBS, TF1, Global and RTL. McAleese will work alongside Spotnitz, Chief Operating Officer Jamie Hall, Head of Drama Sharon Remmer, and Development Producer Lorraine Sullivan. At BBC Wales Drama, the exec oversaw The Living And The Dead and at BBC Drama Production was exec producer of the second season of In The Flesh. Before joining the BBC, McAleese worked with Simon Vaughan to set up Lookout Point where she served as Head of Development, launching projects such as Ripper Street and Titanic.

Original Force GFM Animation and GFM Films are set to handle international sales on Original Force Animation’s Duck Duck Goose. Buyers will see a special presentation of the animated feature, which is currently in production, at the EFM in Berlin next month. Co-written and directed by Christopher Jenkins (producer of Home, animator on The Lion King, Beauty And The Beast), it features the voices of Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Lance Lim, Greg Proops, Reggie Watts, Carl Reiner, Jennifer Grey, Stephen Fry, Natasha Leggero, Diedrich Bader, Rick Overton and Craig Ferguson. Rob Muir is co-writer of the story about high-flying bachelor Peng (Gaffigan) who is grounded by an injury and saddled with two wide-eyed orphans as they come face-to-face with the dangers and beauty of the outside world. The film was developed at Original Force Animation’s Culver City Studios and is the first on a slate of animated features produced by Sandra Rabins and Penney Finkelman Cox for the company. They formerly oversaw DreamWorks Animation and Sony Pictures Animation. Original Force was founded by Harley Zhao in 1999 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.