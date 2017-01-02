“Welcome back to Studio 1A, January 1997, apparently?” Matt Lauer joked as he opened NBC’s Today this morning co-hosting with guest anchor Katie Couric. She is filling in this week for Savannah Guthrie after co-hosting the morning show from 1991-2006 before leaving left to anchor CBS’ evening newscast.

During today’s program, she and Lauer interviewed Donald Trump’s new press secretary Sean Spicer, among other segments. Guthrie is on maternity leave.

Couric, now at Yahoo as global news anchor, was back in an anchor capacity for the first time since she exited to become the first sole female anchor of a broadcast network evening newscast. That’s after becoming a household name for her role in Today‘s 852-week ratings domination of morning news that ran from the mid-’90s through early 2012.

These days Today is in a very tight ratings battle with ABC’s Good Morning America, with Today in the demo lead and the two programs recently trading off total viewer wins.

Today welcomed Couric back with a flashback photo tweet: