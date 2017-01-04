EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Hahn, the scene-stealer from the STX comedy Bad Moms who will be in the sequel to the raucous R-rated film, is in negotiations to star in the Netflix feature drama Private Life. She will star as an author who is undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting the relationship between she and her husband on edge.

The story is from writer-director Tamara Jenkins, who wrote and directed 2007’s Savages starring Laura Linney and Philip Seymour Hoffman and the semi-autobiographical Slums Of Beverly Hills before that. Producing Private Life is Anthony Bregman (The Circle, Collateral Beauty, Foxcatcher) and his Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind producer Stefanie Azpiazu (The Circle).



Hahn, whose return for the Bad Moms sequel was announced right before Christmas, is one of those extremely talented actresses who can play both dramatic and comedic roles with equally great timing. She has had a recurring role as Rabbi Raquel Feinon on Jill Soloway’s acclaimed Amazon comedy series Transparent and has also been tapped as the female lead in Soloway’s follow-up project for Amazon, the comedy pilot I Love Dick.

The filmmakers are currently in talks with actors to play the husband of Hahn’s character in Private Life. At one point Zach Galifianakis was circling the role. The character is a theater producer and owner of a business called The Pickle Guys who is stressed out from trying to help his wife get pregnant.

Hahn is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Management and attorney James Adams. Jenkins is repped by ICM Partners.