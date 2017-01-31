John Berman and Poppy Harlow will co-anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11 AM, replacing Carol Costello, who announced yesterday she’s moving to HLN. Kate Bolduan, who co-anchored At This Hour at 11 AM with Berman, will now anchor solo, in the new morning schedule announced by CNN chief Jeff Zucker, effective February 6. Harlow has been a CNN weekend anchor since 2015.

Meanwhile, Dave Briggs joins CNN in February as co-anchor of Early Start alongside Christine Romans, beginning February 23. Briggs, who was the co-anchor of Weekend Fox & Friends for five years, most recently co-hosted a program on the NBC Sports Network and was also a CNBC contributor.

4:00-6:00am: Early Start with Christine Romans and Dave Briggs

6:00-9:00am: New Day with Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota

9:00-11:00am: CNN Newsroom with John Berman and Poppy Harlow

11:00am-Noon: At This Hour with Kate Bolduan

CNN’s post-noon dayside schedule sticks:

Noon-1:00pm: Inside Politics with John King

1:00-2:00pm: Wolf with Wolf Blitzer

2:00-4:00pm: Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin

4:00-5:00pm: The Lead with Jake Tapper

5:00-7:00pm: The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer