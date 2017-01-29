Update 8:47 am Penn’s fundraising page just passed the $200K mark, hitting $201,666.

Previous Kal Penn, the Harold & Kumar actor who served as a public engagement advisor to President Barack Obama, has turned a troll’s racist tweet into nearly $200,000 for Syrian refugees.

Yesterday, Penn – born Kalpen Suresh Modi in Montclair, New Jersey – received a bigoted tweet that said, in part, “you don’t belong in this country you f*cking joke.” Penn responded by starting a Crowdrise fundraising page in the bigot’s honor, and donations started coming immediately.

Crowdrise

The fundraising page is headlined “Donating To Syrian Refugees In The Name Of The Dude Who Said I Don’t Belong In America.” Money benefits the International Rescue Committee, with Penn’s explanation stating, “We

are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

Crowdrise

By Sunday morning, the page had raised $199,566, 80% of its $250,000.

Penn tweeted periodically through Saturday, noting that that $5,000 was raised during the page’s first half-hour. Later, he gave “props” to donors who pledged money in the names of Steve Bannon, Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway and the president himself.

Here’s Penn’s original tweet:

To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

The fundraising page is here.