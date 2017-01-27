Justine Lupe (Francis Ha) has a busy time ahead. She’s been cast in a key series regular role in AT&T Audience Network’s upcoming drama series Mr. Mercedes, as well as a recurring role in John Singleton’s FX drama series Snowfall.

Based on Stephen King’s 2014 book, Mr. Mercedes follows a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again. David E. Kelley is writing the adaptation, which is being produced by Sonar Entertainment, and Jack Bender (Lost) is set to direct. Both executive produce along with Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Lupe will play Holly Gibney, the younger cousin of Janey and Olivia who has some “issues”: OCD, synesthesia, sensory processing disorder. But she’s also terribly observant, refreshingly unfiltered and unaware of her innocence, which is oddly endearing.

The 10-episode Snowfall is an hourlong drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. Lupe will play Victoria. Heartbroken, she has come to L.A. to look for her missing sister. She’s smart, organized and diligent in her search but in a bit over her head. Lupe will shoot the Snowfall role before segueing to Mr. Mercedes. Snowfall is executive produced by Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson, and produced by Evan Silverberg.

A Juilliard grad, Lupe began her career in Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha and David Chase’s Not Fade Away. Her TV credits include Cristela, Harry’s Law and most recently, Madam Secretary and Bull. She’s repped by Gersh and Door 24.