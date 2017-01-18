IM Global Television has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Beelink Productions’ legal drama Justice, created by Oscar nominee Walter Parkes (He Named Me Malala, Flight) and Emmy-winning producer Billy Finkelstein (LA Law, NYPD Blue). The company is already in discussions with regional and international channels and platforms interested in securing the rights and will be looking to close deals heading into NATPE in Miami later this month.

Based on real cases from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who partnered on the production, Abu Dhabi-set Justice focuses on Farah, an ambitious and passionate young lawyer who has just returned home after receiving her law degree in the U.S. Farah’s father is one of the UAE’s top lawyers, and he has big plans for his daughter’s career at his prestigious firm. Although she has always looked up to her father, Farah has other ideas and is determined to succeed on her own. The series is directed by Ahmed Khaled and stars Fatima Al Taei, Mansoor Al Feeli, Mohamed Alamiri, and Malak Al Khalidi. Marc Lorber, Safa Aburizik and Mohammed Mashish serve as executive producers.

“As the first of many international scripted co-productions for IM Global Television Distribution, we are honored to work with Image Nation and Beelink Media in delivering Justice to the global market, said IM Global Television President of International Distribution and Co-Productions Eli Shibley. “The unparalleled production value and contemporary storytelling of the series is a true testament to the seamless creative collaboration between top level local talent and talented US creatives.”