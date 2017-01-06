EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures and Ted Field won’t be seeing any money from Jumanji when it comes out on December 22 – at least until a $2 million debt is paid off.

In a court order dated December 20, Judge Gerald Rosenberg formally assigned funds and fees that Field or his company might get from their executive producing role on the Sony Pictures and Village Roadshow project starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.

“During the course of said examination, the judgment debtor agreed to assign to the judgment creditor any funds received or to become due from the Jumanji project,” said the order (read it here) in relation to a December 1 hearing in LA Superior Court in which Field appeared.

The hearing was in relation to the $2 million debt coming out of a breach-of-contract judgement that Radar Pictures and Trauma 2 Records owed Filmula Entertainment and its principal Johnny Lin. “This agreement , while not reflected in the record, is now included in this Order of Assignment with the same force and effect as if it had been referenced in the record,” added the Santa Monica Courthouse-based judge last month.

“It’s an amicable settlement,” Radar Pictures attorney Jonathan Freund today told Deadline. Along with Jumanji, the court has said that Radar and Field also have to pay funds from Kickboxer: Vengeance, Channel 3 Billion, Dante’s Inferno, Riddick, Exo, Revenge of the Nerds, High Wire Act (Beruit), Incantation, Sleepaway Camp, Spring Breakers and Hypnotic until the debt is resolved. As it is right now, Filmula has lien until the judgement is satisfied.

This all evolved out of a 2014 case in which Lin, who is an EP on the upcoming Tom Cruise project American Made, sued Trauma 2 over a $1.5 million investment he made in Fields’ then new label a few years back.. For his money, Lin was told he would get a seat on the board and 25% of Trauma 2 grosses – which of course never happened, hence the lawsuit.

The whole thing seems to be resolved in November of 2014 when Trauma 2 agreed to pay back the cash plus a bit more. But after one payment of $100,000, Lin said he never saw another dime. Which is why he went after Trauma 2 and Radar plus Field and some execs in a March 13, 2015 filed breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation and negligent misrepresentation complaint. All of which ended up with the defendants expected to cough up now $2 million to settle to debt and the actions of last month after some last-minute antics.

Filmula is represented by Woodland Hills’ Law Offices of Howard S. Blum while Trauma 2 and Radar are repped by the Beverly Hills-based Freund & Brackey LLP.