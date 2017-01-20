One of ABC’s top comedy stars, Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen, will be landing her voice to the upcoming Tangled animated series for sibling Disney Channel. She’ll voice Queen Arianna, Rapunzel’s mother in the animated series, based on the 2010 movie, which will launch in March with a Disney Channel original movie.

Bowen takes over for Ashley Judd, who initially was cast in the role. The move was made when “producers decided to take the character’s voice in a different direction,” according to a Disney Channel spokesperson.

Tangled: The Series kicks off with the Disney Channel original movie Tangled Before Ever After debuting this March. It’s set between the events of the feature film and the start of the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After. The series picks up with Rapunzel acquainting herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona. Both of the original 2010 film’s leads, Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, reprise their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene in the series with new music by Alan Menken, who scored and wrote songs for the original. Cast also includes Clancey Brown, Eden Espinosa, Jeff Ross, Richard Kind, Jeffrey Tambor, and Paul F. Tompkin.

Here is a trailer for the Tangled Before Ever After, which Disney Channel released a few days ago. It features a glance of Queen Arianna, who is seen but not heard.

Bowen has won two Emmy Awards for her role as working mom Claire Dunphy on Modern Family.