EXCLUSIVE: Universal and Blumhouse are coming off of an excellent weekend with M. Night Shyamalan’s Split taking No. 1 at the box office with $40M and they’re going to keep the party going with this year’s secret screening at the Sundance Film Festival: the first look at Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut, Get Out which will premiere at midnight at the Library Theater. Get Out is a pure horror film from the Emmy-winning creator/star of Comedy Central’s sketch series Key and Peele. Peele wrote and directed the movie, but does not star in it.

Pic follows a young African American man played by Daniel Kaluuya who has reached a dating milestone with his girlfriend (Allison Williams), and she invites him for a weekend gateaway at her parents’ (Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener) mysterious estate. At first, the young man reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. Jason Blum, Edward Hamm Jr. and Sean McKittrick are producers.

Uni will release Get Out on Feb. 24. Last year’s secret screening was 20th Century Fox’s Eddie the Eagle which also saw a release about a month after the Sundance Film Festival.