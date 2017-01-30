Showtime Networks has hired veteran writer and editor Jon Weisman for the newly created role of VP Corporate Public Relations.

In his new post, Weisman will be responsible for the strategic development and execution of media relations and internal and external communications for the company, working closely with senior management. He’ll serve as the Communications department’s editor and speechwriter and will help disseminate the network’s programming and scheduling announcements and subscriber and research data to the national media. He begins his new job on February 6, based in Showtime’s West Coast office and reporting to Trisha Cardoso, EVP Corporate Communications, and Johanna Fuentes, SVP Corporate Public Relations.

Weisman most recently served as Director of Digital and Print Content for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before that, he spent seven years at Variety, where he was Senior Editor focused on film, television and awards coverage, and previously served as Senior Writer/Editor for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Weisman is author of the book 100 Things Dodgers Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die and also has written for TV series including Young Justice, Max Steel, Starship Troopers, Men in Black and Disney’s So Weird, Hercules and 101 Dalmatians.