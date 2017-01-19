Shortly after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, President-elect Donald J Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families made their way to the Lincoln Memorial, where a crowd listened to military music played by a small band dwarfed by the marble edifice and the crowds spread out before it.

First off was RaviDrums in an oversize drum kit at the base of the steps , slamming away and wearing a bold Peace-sign T-shirt and spikey mohawk.

Oscar-winner Jon Voight followed, speaking from a podium where he could be seen by all.

“This is some day,” he said, chuckling, before growing Serious. “Dear friends and fellow Americans, I’m so honored to be here to welcome you all to the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald J, Trump. It’s been a very grueling year and a half for the president-elect,” he continued, noting the “barrage of propaganda” spread about him, “not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies about Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again.” No mention of propaganda about Trump’s opponent or what a year and a half it might have been for her.

“He certainly didn’t need this job,” Voight averred. “And God answered all of our prayers, because here it is. We will all be part of history.” Truly reaching, Voight added that Abraham Lincoln was surely “smiling, knowing America will be saved by a good and honest man.”

Voight introduced Sam Moore, who sang “America The Beautiful” a la Ray Charles. Moore was followed by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps, in Revolutionary War regalia except for the conductor, wh appeared to have borrowed Ralph Kramden’s cap from the Raccoon Lodge. Later we heard those loyal Americans the Rolling Stones over the public address system, singing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” as the crowd awaited the President-elect’s appearance. That seemed apt.

Trump and his wife Melania descened the steps to the podium as the Stones on tape, sang “Heart Of Stone” before the roaring crowd, before hearing The Frontmen Of Texas singing about “the lonesome, setting sun of Texas setting,” and that seemed apt, as well.