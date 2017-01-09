Showtime has set premiere dates for John Ridley’s limited event series Guerrilla and Jim Carrey-produced I’m Dying Up Here.

Guerrilla, a six-part limited event series, will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime in the U.S. and in the UK on Sky in the same week. Drama series I’m Dying Up Here will kick off Showtime’s summer lineup, premiering June 4 at 10 PM, joining new seasons of Ray Donovan, Dice and Episodes. The dates were announced today during the network’s TCA panel by David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks.



Guerrilla is a love story set against the backdrop of one of the most politically explosive times in UK history. It tells the story of a couple (Babou Ceesay and Freida Pinto) whose relationship and values are tested when they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell. Their ultimate target becomes the Black Power Desk, a true-life, secretive counterintelligence unit within Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism. Idris Elba co-stars and serves as an executive producer through his Green Door Pictures.

I’m Dying Up Here explores L.A.’s famed ‘70s stand-up comedy scene where the careers of legends such as David Letterman, Jay Leno and Richard Pryor were launched. The series delves into the inspired, damaged and complicated psyches of those who stand alone in front of an audience “dying” for fame, fortune and, with any luck, a shot on Johnny Carson. Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, RJ Cyler, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy star as part of a large ensemble cast.

Produced by Showtime, I’m Dying Up Here is created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte, and executive produced by Michael Aguilar and Jim Carrey, along with Christina Wayne for Endemol Shine Studios and Assembly Entertainment.