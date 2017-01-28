Refresh for updates… Tributes are hitting social media tonight for John Hurt, the prolific two-time Oscar nominee who played so many memorable characters in so many memorable films. Along with Academy Awards noms for The Elephant Man and Midnight Express, he appeared in Best Picture winner A Man for All Seasons, the first and last two Harry Potter films and such popular pics as Alien, V for Vendetta, Rob Roy, 1984, The Osterman Weekend and Mel Brooks’ History of the World – Part I and Spaceballs. He also played a priest in last year’s Jackie.

Here is a sampling of tweets from friends, colleagues and admirers. Expect even more when Europeans wake up to the news on Saturday morning.

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

John Hurt's Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons:" a paragon of heartbreaking human weakness & model for many of characters. #ButforWales pic.twitter.com/z6lUkpWBJZ — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2017

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

So so sad to hear the news about #JohnHurt

An absurdly gifted, brilliant actor and a very funny beautiful man

RIP John x — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) January 28, 2017

Damn I loved #JohnHurt

Rest In Peace🙏🏽

U were one of the reasons I am the actor I am today.#ElephantMan#Aliens #MidnightExpress

#1984 pic.twitter.com/7qqwwjp4Ys — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) January 28, 2017