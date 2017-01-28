Refresh for updates… Tributes are hitting social media tonight for John Hurt, the prolific two-time Oscar nominee who played so many memorable characters in so many memorable films. Along with Academy Awards noms for The Elephant Man and Midnight Express, he appeared in Best Picture winner A Man for All Seasons, the first and last two Harry Potter films and such popular pics as Alien, V for Vendetta, Rob Roy, 1984, The Osterman Weekend and Mel BrooksHistory of the World – Part I and Spaceballs. He also played a priest in last year’s Jackie.

Here is a sampling of tweets from friends, colleagues and admirers. Expect even more when Europeans wake up to the news on Saturday morning.

 