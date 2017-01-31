EXCLUSIVE: Joey King is set to star along with Molly Ringwald in Netflix’s original film The Kissing Booth, an adaptation of teen author Beth Reekles’ YA novel. Teen Beach Movie director Vince Marcello is at the helm from a script he wrote, with LA/London-based Komixx Media producing.

Currently filming in South Africa, the romantic comedy follows Elle Evans, a 16-year-old girl who’s popular and loves to party but has never been kissed. Things take a turn when she ends up in a kissing booth at Spring Carnival, facing her long-term crush — her best friend’s brother, Noah. The course of love never did run smoothly and the narrative charts the ups and downs of infatuation as Elle is swept up in a romance with the hottest boy in school.

Up next for King is the Warner Bros’ remake of the 1979 comedy Going in Style starring Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine, in theaters April 7. She also stars in Broad Green Pictures’ Wish Upon with Ryan Phillippe, slated for release June 30, and is attached as the title character in Catherine Hardwicke’s Stargirl, King’s repped by UTA, Coast to Coast and Industry Entertainment.

Ringwald, best known for the 1980s films The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, is set to recur on the CW freshman series Riverdale. Her recent film credits include Justin Kelly’s King Cobra and Universal’s Jem and the Holograms. Ringwald is with Untitled Entertainment, Barking Dog Entertainment and attorney Valerie Baugh