Joel McHale was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s first primetime post-Bachelor premiere show. McHale was slated to talk about hosting the People’s Choice Awards on January 18. But first, the former The Soup star took down The Bachelor:

Among his observations, McHale snarked of participants, “They pretend they want to fall in love and, what’s even more scary, they think they will actually find it.”

Also, “Chris [Harrison], the host, he is just always on the verge of bursting out laughing” and the producers seek competitors who are “hot and unstable and weird,” McHale observed, mocking this season’s bachelor Nick Viall and calling another of the night’s guests, Kaitlyn Bristowe his favorite Bachelorette.

So delicious was his take down, by Bachelor-fan standards, that, in the next segment, when Viall was awkwardly reunited with Andi Dorfman and Bristowe, both of whom had rejected him in previous iterations of the franchise, all their anger was directed at McHale: