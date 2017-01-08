If for nothing else, you have to admire Vice-President Joe Biden’s timing because if the predicted rain doesn’t cause problems for today’s Golden Globes, the final BidenJam certainly could.

Though he has shown up at the Oscars in 2016 and other Hollywood events over the years, the outgoing VP isn’t officially set to appear at the Jimmy Fallon hosted HFPA shindig this afternoon. Instead Biden is in Los Angeles this afternoon and overnight for a fundraiser for the re-election efforts of Mayor Eric Garcetti – though we have heard rumors the VP may make an aftershow appearance with some Tinseltown buddies.

With not many donors or supporters in Hollywood for the incoming administration, it’s doubtful we’ll see many PencePileUps in the next four years but Sunday and Monday may be full of traffic snarls in and around LAX, Beverly Hills and Westwood (see full list of road closures below) – especially if you are on your way to the high security Globes for 5 PM.

A big cash magnet for the Democrats and individual candidates over the past 8-years, Biden flies into town on Air Force Two at around 3 PM Sunday to head over to the Beverly Hills home of Harbor Freight Tools exec Allan Mutchnik. With tickets going from $250 for the cheap seats to $10,000 for co-hosts, the event is being called a salute to Biden.

“I can say without equivocation that working with Joe makes the future as bright as his famous smile. I mean it when I tell people that I love this guy,” said Garcetti in the invite for the fundraiser. “We all look forward to seeing Vice President Biden again over the coming months and years,” he added of the man that the LA Mayor made no secret of his thwarted wish to have seen as last year’s Democratic Presidential nominee. Despite the urging of a number of Hollywood supporters for him to take on Hillary Clinton, Biden announced in late October 2015 that he had decided not to pursue another run for the White House.

Here are the road closures announced by the LAPD and the Secret Service for today and tomorrow around Beverly Hills and other areas – don’t say you haven’t been warned for getting to the Beverly Hills Hilton and Monday’s morning commute:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

The area around Pershing Dr. between Westchester Parkway and Imperial Highway from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The area around Imperial Highway between Vista Del Mar & North Sepulveda Boulevard from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between South Sepulveda Boulevard & Malcolm Ave. from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The area around Lindbrook Dr. / Hilgard Ave. between Westwood Boulevard & Le Conte Ave. from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The area around Hilgard Ave. between Weyburn Ave. & Sunset Boulevard (Westwood Village) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The area around Sunset Boulevard between Hilgard Ave. & Alta Dr. (City of Beverly Hills) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The area around Sunset Boulevard between Alta Dr. (City of Beverly Hills) & Hilgard Ave. from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The area around Hilgard Ave. / Malcolm Ave. between Sunset Boulevard & Lindbrook Dr. from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, January 9, 2017

The area around Hilgard Ave. / Lindbrook Ave. between Le Conte Ave. & Westwood Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between Malcolm Ave. & South Sepulveda Boulevard from 8:30a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The area around Imperial Highway between North Sepulveda Boulevard & Vista Del Mar from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The area around Pershing Dr. between Imperial Highway & Westchester Parkway from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Road Closures (no bus routes impacted by the hard closures)

Hilgard Avenue, Los Angeles, Ca (residents and hotel guests only) Closed between Le Conte Ave. & Weyburn Ave. (W Hotel, Westwood Village)

*Sunday, January 8 at 12:00 p.m. through Monday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, Ca (residents only / no large trucks) Closed between Le Conte Ave. & Weyburn Ave. (behind W Hotel, Westwood)

*Sunday, January 8 at 2:00 p.m. through Monday, January 9, at 10:00 a.m.

Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, Ca (private residence / residents and event guests only) Closed south of Sunset Boulevard and north of Elevado Avenue

*Sunday, January 8 from 2:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

After flying out of LAX on Monday, Biden heads to San Francisco to give a speech about efforts to cure cancer at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. He heads to Detroit after that for more speeches and events before going over to Chicago to join President Barack Obama at his farewell address to the nation on January 10.