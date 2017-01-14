Jimmy Iovine came to TCA to talk about The Defiant One; HBO’s docu telling the story of the improbable partnership between Iovine and Dr. Dre, and their leading roles in a series of transformative events in contemporary culture, revealing, compelling and often-gritty story takes place in recording studios, in humble homes and massive mansions, in criminal courts and in the highest corridors of corporate power.

During his Q&A, Iovine said he is a “big fan” of African American culture “African American culture is one of the most undervalued [assets] America has, even with this nonsense America is going through this this hysterical shit,” said Iovine, who may best be known to TV audiences for the time he spent as chief-mentor on American Idol.

He predicted African American culture would be “40% to 50%” of what we see on television “in three years…It has to be, becasue it’ so interesting and there are so many stories that haven’t been tol. Eveyr time you see stories about African Americans, there’s chains involved. Enough of that!”