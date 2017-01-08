This quick teaser clip from Jimmy Fallon’s pre-taped opening for tonight’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards begins and ends nearly as quickly as you can say “La La Land,” but gives us a sense of what we can expect. The dancing-on-cars bit comes courtesy of Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (a special click of the heels to choreographer Mandy Moore). It’s anybody’s guess how Fallon will wring some viral laughs, or at least a feel-good moment or two, from Manchester By The Sea, but here’s hoping. The cold open, by the way, is expected to include appearances by Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams, but you’ll need a good eye to tell whether they’re in this teaser clip, dancing on those cars. The Globes coverage kick off tonight at 7pm ET on NBC.

And if you haven’t seen La La Land, here’s the pertinent shot: