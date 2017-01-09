Jimmy Fallon launched his Golden Globe Awards hosting career with a whiz-bang star-studded cold open production number featuring Justin Timberlake, Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey – and, maybe most buzzed about, the child stars of Stranger Things insisting Barb is not dead, but is instead synchronized swimming in the pool into which she vanished.

Immediately after which, Fallon’s walked out on stage and his teleprompter failed.

“This is a great way to start the show,” Fallon enthused. “Already you have our Golden Globes moment!”

Finally, after a few minutes of vamping, the teleprompter got to work. And the Donald Trump jokes began:

“This is one of few places where America still honors the popular vote,” Fallon began.

Noting HBO’s Game of Thrones nominations tonight, and its many plot twists and shocking moments, Fallon wondered what would have happened had King Joffrey Baratheon lived. “Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out.”

Fallon appeared to be making up for lost time, having famously been blasted for the night he had Donald Trump as Tonight Show guest and declined to take any whacks at him while mussing up his hair for laughs.

Manchester by the Sea is nommed for five Globes, Fallon said tonight, calling the three-hankie movie “only slightly less depressing than 2016.”

Fallon also pointed to Florence Foster Jenkins’ noms. “The character has been dubbed the world’s worst opera singer. And even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

Tonight’s winners were tabulated by Ernst, Young and Putin,” Fallon snarked.

In the walk up to tonight’s hosting gig, Fallon had been coy when Matt Lauer asked whether he would go after the president-elect. “That’s classified. Only me and Russian hackers know who I’m going to hit,” Fallon deflected, adding, “I heard Trump will be live-tweeting during the show, so that’s very exciting — #unfunny.”