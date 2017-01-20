Amazon has set Friday, May 12 for the premiere date of Jill Soloway’s anticipated series I Love Dick in the U.S. and UK. The date announcement comes ahead of the series’ debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, where Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne, India Menuez, Lilly Mojekwu, Roberta Colindrez, Jill Soloway, co-creator Sarah Gubbins and other cast and crew will be attendance.

Adapted from Chris Kraus’ 1997 cult classic, combining feminist art criticism, memoir, and epistolary novel, I Love Dick centers on Chris (Kathryn Hahn), a frustrated New York filmmaker who finds herself marooned in Marfa, Texas, where her academic husband, Sylvère (Griffin Dunne), has a writing residency. Amid the dusty silence, art snobs, and tumbleweeds, she meets renowned scholar Dick (Kevin Bacon). An infuriating and beguiling exchange with this enigmatic, macho character unleashes in her a dramatic awakening.

The series is executive produced by Soloway (Transparent), Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Victor Hsu (Transparent), and Gubbins (Ten Aker Wood).