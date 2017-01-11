EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Lange, an actress who just continues to work in everything from stage, film and TV, has just signed with CAA. The two-time Academy Award winner, three-time Emmy winner, and Tony winner will continue to be managed by Jason Weinberg of Untitled Entertainment. She had been unrepresented for roughly eight months and was previously with UTA. The move returns her to an agency that she had been repped by in the past when she starred in a string of very successful and award-winning films.

Lange’s credits are long and varied including American Horror Story (for which she won Emmy’s for both a lead and supporting role), Grey Gardens (for which she won a lead actress Emmy), and Normal and on stage The West End production of Long Day’s Journey Into Night and The Glass Menagerie. Of course, her film career is well-known as she has been nominated so many times for Best Actress. She won for her lead performance in Blue Sky and for supporting in Tootsie. She was nominated four other times for Music Box, Sweet Dreams, Country and Frances. She was also the femme fatale in The Postman Always Rings Twice opposite Jack Nicholson.

She currently portrays Joan Crawford in the FX TV drama series Feud.