Jenna Dewan Tatum has signed on to NBC’s new dance competition series World of Dance as a host and mentor.

Tatum joins World of Dance judges Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez, who also serves as executive producer. The upcoming 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a grand prize of $1 million.

Tatum, who has a first-look deal for unscripted projects with Universal Television, has her own dance competition reality show set at NBC. The untitled project, in which she also serves as an executive producer, has landed a six-episode order. As an actress, Tatum played Lucy Lane, Lois’ brash, funny and beautiful older sister, in the first season of Supergirl, which moved from CBS to the CW for the current Season 2.

World of Dance will also feature choreographers Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo and director Alex Rudzinksi.