Jenna Bush Hager apologized on the Today show this morning for mistakenly referring to the film Hidden Figures as “Hidden Fences” during NBC’s red carpet Golden Globes pre-show.

The gaffe happened during an interview with Pharrell Williams, who scored the film and also was a producer. “So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,’” Bush Hager began, confusing the period drama with Denzel Washington’s Fences and prompting a confused look from Williams. Both films revolve around African-American characters, which resulted in a Twitterverse explosion of comments criticizing the Today correspondent.

Hager apologized this morning. “I had an error in the night which I have to apologize for,” she said. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally in the electricity of the red carpet, which I had never done, called Hidden Figures, Hidden Fences.” She went on to note she knows the difference between the films. “I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant. I interviewed cast from both of the movies.”

She continued, “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake, because you all know I am not perfect. I am authentic, but a human and what I didn’t want to do is make anyone feel lesser than who they are. I apologize to both the cast and Pharrell, but it was a mistake and I hope we can all move on.”

Today co-anchor Al Roker came to Hager’s defense. “All of us who know you, know your heart and know that was a mistake.”

You can watch a clip of her apology below: