Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions have optioned rights to Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President to develop for a new American Crime Story installment.

The book details the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Casting for the leads is being explored.

Production is underway on the next two installments of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Crime Story. Season 2, expected in 2018, will focus on Hurricane Katrina. Season 3 explores the July 1997 assassination of designer Gianni Versace.

The first installment of American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson was a critical and ratings hit for FX, garnering nine Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes among numerous other honors. It too was based on another Toobin book, The Run of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Toobin served as as executive producer.