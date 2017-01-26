Jeffrey Katzenberg now has Hollywood wondering about WndrCo — his latest venture, according to an SEC filing today.

The brief document shows that he sold $591.5 million worth of “membership units,” classified as a form of equity — and is continuing to raise cash. It doesn’t list individual investors, but says there are 18 who each had to put up a minimum of $25 million.

The former DreamWorks Animation CEO lists himself as manager of the enterprise. He’s joined by former DWA president Ann Daly and former Dropbox CFO Sujay Jaswa, who are listed as executive officers, directors and promoters of WndrCo.

It filed as a Limited Liability Company, which means officers can’t be held personally responsible for its actions. Katzenberg, in the filing, declined to disclose the company size.

The filing is under the SEC’s Rule 506(b). That enables WndrCo to solicit additional shareholders without filing a formal securities offering. But it can only take money from so-called “accredited investors” who are supposed to be sophisticated about the market.

Companies raising cash this way typically aren’t allowed to talk up their plans publicly.

Katzenberg sold DWA to Comcast in August for $3.8 billion. As part of that deal he agreed to remain as chairman of DreamWorks New Media, to include interests in AwesomenessTV and Nova. He also said he’d consult with NBCUniversal.