The Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild will honor DreamWorks New Media Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Katzenberg will receive the award at the guild’s 54th Annual Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 24.

“From the outset of his career, Jeffrey has demonstrated an ability to incorporate the essence of entertainment into a wide spectrum of projects, said Henri Bollinger, chairman of the Publicists Luncheon Awards Committee. “This has led to an unprecedented track record which continues to evolve with each passing year.”

Katzenberg, with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen, co-founded DreamWorks SKG in 1994, a studio which went on to produce several celebrated films, including including three Best Picture Oscar winners – American Beauty, Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind. In 2004, DWA became a publicly-traded company with Katzenberg serving as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Under his leadership, DWA became the largest animation studio in the world, releasing 33 animated feature films, earning 16 Oscar nominations and two wins for Best Animated Feature. DreamWorks was acquired by Comcast in August for $3.8 billion, and Katzenberg assumed his current position as head of DreamWorks New Media. He is expected to be announcing other new initiatives in early 2017.

“Jeffrey Katzenberg is one of the giants of our industry, a man who has brought us some of the greatest films of our generation, be they live action or animation,” added ICG national president Steven Poster ASC.