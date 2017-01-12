Don’t Forget the Lyrics creator Jeff Apploff has signed a deal to create original nonscripted series and formats for Lionsgate Television via his Apploff Entertainment banner. Under the agreement, Lionsgate will have exclusive rights to television content produced by Apploff Entertainment.

The move signals a continuing push by Lionsgate into the unscripted space. In addition to the Apploff deal, the company is behind reality series Kicking & Screaming which premieres this spring on Fox, and Candy Crush in partnership with CBS and Activision’s King Digital Media. Lionsgate’s slate of alternative programming, spanning network, cable, and digital platforms, includes Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, premiering today on E!, and an upcoming series starring superstar Kevin Hart for the Company’s Laugh Out Loud streaming platform. Lionsgate has also invested in leading reality producer Pilgrim Media Group.

Most recently, Apploff created the primetime musical game show Beat Shazam for Fox, which will be produced in conjunction with Mark Burnett. He also sold an original musical competition show and is preparing to shoot the broadcast pilot this year. Previously, Apploff executive produced the primetime network game show Boom! for Fox, alongside Keshet and Dick Clark Productions. He also created and executive produced on the series Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and Let’s Ask America. In addition, Apploff served as executive producer on Take Me Out, Total Blackout, and Million Dollar Money Drop.

“Jeff is a world-class showrunner, a respected collaborator and a prolific creator of high-end unscripted content with global appeal,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate Executive Vice President Alternative Programming. “As Lionsgate Television expands its alternative programming portfolio to include big formats that can travel around the world, we’re fortunate to add Jeff and his talented team at Apploff Entertainment, including Wes Kauble and Danielle Peress, as rich sources of incredible shows and formats.”

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Laura Kennedy, Executive Vice President of Television Operations & Corporate Development, Audrey Lee, Executive Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, and Brian Tannenbaum, Vice President, Unscripted Television.

Apploff is repped by WME and Abrams, Garfinkel, Margolis & Bergson.