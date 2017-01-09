The DGA said today that Jay D. Roth, the guild’s National Executive Director for the past 22 years, will receive its President Award next month. Presented for “leadership and extraordinary efforts in enhancing the welfare and image of the Guild and the industry,” the honor is bestowed only by a unanimous vote of the sitting and former DGA presidents. He is just the fourth recipient since the award was launched in 1998.

“The Presidents Award has only been previously given to the most exceptional leaders of the DGA,” guild president Paris Barclay said in a statement. “[George] Sidney, [Robert] Wise and [Gil] Cates were remarkable presidents who left a lasting impact on the Guild. And in Jay Roth, we have a kindred spirit whose brilliant mind and incredible accomplishments, including our groundbreaking recent negotiations, have forged a deep footprint – a legacy which has advanced both this Guild and our industry.”

Said Roth: “I’m honored by this recognition from our current and past presidents. We’ve served alongside one another to carry into the future the vision upon which this Guild was founded: protecting and advancing the creative and economic rights of directors. I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together.”

The award will be presented February 4 at the 69th annual DGA Awards dinner at the Beverly Hilton.

RelatedDGA Reaches Deal for New Film and TV Pact