EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Jason Sudeikis, the Saturday Night Live alum who transitioned to movie star in Horrible Bosses, We’re The Millers, and most recently the Stephen Hopkins-directed Jesse Owens film Race, and the Jared Hess-directed Masterminds.

Sudeikis most recently wrapped the Alexander Payne-directed Downsizing, starring with Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz and Alec Baldwin. He separately voices Zorn in the TV series The Son Of Zorn.

Sudeikis, who had been repped by CAA, also wrapped the Mark Raso-directed Kodachrome for 21 Laps and Eagle Films, and the Brian Crano-directed indie comedy Permission opposite Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall. He continues to be managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.