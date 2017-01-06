Something long forgotten in the history of North America is just how ruthless the fur trade was and how completely bad ass you had to be to thrive within it. The industry was started by the French in the 1600s (thanks to some rather restrictive trading laws too complex to get into here), and by the 1700s competition was intense enough that it affected the socio-political landscape. It even played a role in the Seven Years War and subsequent American war for Independence.

That’s the backdrop of Netflix’s upcoming Jason Momoa-starring series Frontier. Set in the 1700s, the series follows Declan Harp (Momoa), a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw on a bloody quest to undermine the fur trading monopoly enjoyed by Hudson’s Bay Company in Canada. No small task however, as at the time the company was the largest single land owner in what would eventually become Canada. Netflix is bullish about Frontier’s prospects, having already renewed it for a second season before the first even debuts. But why not: it’s Khal Drogo gunning to deal major damage to the British Empire. Sold.

Co-created by San Andreas director Brad Peyton with Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie, Frontier stars Momoa alongside Alun Armstrong ,Allan Hawco, Landon Liboiron, Greg Bryk, Shawn Doyle, Tantoo Cardinal, and Jessica Matten.

Frontier premieres on Netflix January 20th, just in time to distract us from the Inauguration.