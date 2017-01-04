Even with the arrival of new two new titles this weekend –20th Century Fox/Chernin’s expansion of Hidden Figures and the opening of Sony/Screen Gems’ fifthquel Underworld: Blood Wars– Disney/Lucasfilms Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will not topple, set to earn an estimated $25M-$26M in its fourth weekend. Through yesterday, the Star Wars prequel counts $447.2M stateside and $817.4M worldwide with many saying that the pic will hit $1 billion soon after it arrives in China after Friday.

Rogue One will ease down the charts either during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend when CBS/Lionsgate’s Patriots Day goes wide (currently projected to make $20M over four-days or the following weekend) or during Jan. 20-22 when Universal/Blumhouse’s M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Paramount’s XXX: The Return of Xander Cage look to respectively make $23M and $20M atop the chart. Last year, Force Awakens had a four-weekend run at No. 1, falling to third place during MLK to Ride Along 2.

Illumination/Universal’s Sing is also anticipated to hold on to second place with a $20M-plus three-day in its third go-r0und. The running cume through yesterday for the Christophe Lourdelet-Garth Jennings directed movie stands at $187M.

20th Century Fox

Rated PG, Hidden Figures has already generated a lot of interest among students with schools booking group sales. The movie, directed by Ted Melfi, is expected to make $15M to $17M at approximately 2,500 locations. Given the interest among the younger set, previews will start at 5PM tomorrow. Hidden Figures tells the story about the trio of African American women who crossed gender and race lines and were the brains behind NASA’s John Glenn launch. Since opening on Dec. 25, Hidden Figures counts $2.77M through 10 days at 25 locations. The pic cost a reported $25M. Hidden Figures has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% rating and counts two Screen Actors Guild nominations for best ensemble and Octavia Spencer in a supporting role, as well as two Golden Globe noms for Spencer and the pic’s original score by Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch.

Kate Beckinsale returns as vampire hunter Selene in Underworld: Blood Wars which is on track to pull in under 25 guys for a low to mid teens weekend in 3,065 theaters. Already this movie, which cost a reported $35M after production incentives, has collected $45M abroad and it hasn’t even hit the UK, Italy, Spain and France yet. Previews begin tomorrow night after 7PM.

Sony/Village Roadshow/Wanda/LStar’s Passengers continues to battle its way to higher numbers and should hit the $70M mark before Friday. Analysts have the pic earning $10M in its third weekend, -38%.

Focus Features

Focus Features will expand A Monster Calls from four New York and Los Angeles locations to 1,500 sites on Friday. Since opening on Dec. 23, the movie directed by J.A. Bayona has been getting crushed by the specialty competition of Silence, Hidden Figures, Patriots Day and 20th Century Women, earning only an estimated $85K through yesterday.