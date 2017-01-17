It will be a 9 to 5 reunion onstage later this month at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present Lily Tomlin with the SAG Life Achievement Award, an honor announced late last year, at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards on January 29.

Tomlin will accept the award from her two long-time friends and co-conspirators in the 1980 feminist revenge comedy hit 9 to 5. Tomlin, who stars with Fonda in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie also is nominated for a 2017 SAG Award in the actress in a comedy series category for her role in that series as Frankie.

Tomlin is only the second actor to be feted with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards while also in the running as a nominee. In 2005, James Garner received a Lifetime Achievement Award along with a supporting actor nomination for the movie The Notebook.

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 29 at 8 PM (ET), 5 PM (PT).