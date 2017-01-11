Jamie Foxx has been tapped to host Beat Shazam, Fox’s new interactive musical game show based on the popular Shazam app from The Voice producer Mark Burnett, Don’t Forget the Lyrics creator Jeff Apploff and Shazam Entertainment Limited.

Foxx also will serve as an executive producer on the show, which received a straight-to-series order in August. It’s set to premiere this summer on Fox, the network announced during its executive session today at TCA.

Beat Shazam pits teams of two against other other as they race the clock to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win a cash prize.

Apploff, Burnett and Foxx executive produce with Rich Riley, Lauren Zalaznick.

“Jamie is a quadruple-threat and creative genius,” Burnett said in a statement. “He is an incredible actor, comedian, singer and dancer. Also, his musical knowledge is so great that he could probably… Beat Shazam.”

Beat Shazam was created by Apploff and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam.